Manchester United should let Facundo Pellistri leave on loan next season

The summer transfer window is now underway and teams across Europe are fine tuning their respective squads for the upcoming season.

Manchester United are yet to make a significant move in the market but plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri is a player whose United future is up for debate, with a decision to made on whether to send the 21-year-old out on loan this season.

United have strong options in wide positions as things stand and manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly interested in adding another winger to his first team ranks.

Pellistri made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, albeit only one as a starter, and did show flashes of his ability in attacking areas.

His quick and skillful style has caught the eye in his handful of appearances and it’s clear there is a player to be developed. Pellistri has also picked up 12 caps for his country since being on the books at United.

However, his slight frame and physicality looks to be holding him back at Old Trafford, with the English league unforgiving when it comes to letting young players settle into the division.

The strength needed in both the attacking and defending phases of games in the Premier League can often determine whether a player makes it, or doesn’t, in England and Pellistri needs to improve in both areas if he’s to succeed.

Since signing for United in October 2020, Pellistri has spent the bulk of his time on loan with La Liga side, Alavés.

Despite playing over 30 times in La Liga, the Spanish league represents a very different challenge to the Premier League.

Since coming back from Spain his physicality hasn’t improved enough to rely on him in the first team and a more carefully selected loan move this season could be the key to his long term future at Old Trafford.

Pellistri should look no further than Amad Diallo, a player in a similar boat to the Uruguayan, who has just enjoyed a fine season on loan in the Championship at Sunderland and looks immediately more ready for first team football at United.

If United can find a suitable club to loan Pellistri to, they should allow the winger to gain first team experience in a physical league and come back to Manchester with a point to prove.

With Erik ten Hag in charge at United, Pellistri certainly has the perfect manager to develop his talent. With the Dutchman building a reputation for nurturing some of the best young players across the continent, the boss will no doubt make the right call for both the club and the player.