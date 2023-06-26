Patrice Evra calls for a conclusion to the sale of Manchester United



Manchester United’s takeover saga continues to rumble on with manager, players and fans still no closer to knowing who the new owners of the club will be.

Discussions are still ongoing between the Glazer family and the two main bidders, Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS-backed consortium and Sheikh Jassim Qatari-based bid.

There is growing frustration from everyone connected to the club and former player Patrice Evra has had his say on the much needed takeover.

As reported in The Times, Evra questioned the length of time the process has taken and stressed the importance for everyone at the club to have a conclusion to the sale, as soon as possible, to give the Ten Hag the best chance of bridging the gap to Treble winning Manchester City.

“We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. I think it is important for the fan, for the player and of course for Erik ten Hag. We don’t know who is going to be the new owner. We are already 20 miles back from Manchester City,” said Evra.

The former left-back labelled the process as “a circus” and says it will be too late if the takeover doesn’t come soon, with the uncertainty affecting the whole club.

“Now, the question is: can we stop this circus and find a solution and (have) the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts. When the season starts, it is already too late.

“Do we know which player is going to come? Do we know which player is going to leave? It is unfair for Erik ten Hag. It brings negative energy around the club,” he said.

Evra recalled the protests around the club when he signed almost two decades ago and says after 10 years of underperforming, the Glazers need to move on if United are to get back to the top.

“The club were already protesting against the Glazers when I signed in 2006, but we hid it because we were winning. I remember the green and yellow shirt and scarf were already at the stadium and I asked Gary Neville what was going on. He told me the fans were not happy with the owners. That was 17 years ago.

“We are talking about the same thing. We need to put an end to it if we want Man United to be back to where they belong,” added Evra.

The Frenchman is now involved in ownership himself, having taken the reigns at now Premier Division club Estrela da Amadora, who won promotion to Portugal’s top flight last season.

Every United fan will share Evra’s views on the current state of the ownership at his beloved Old Trafford and will be hoping for a conclusion the sale in the coming weeks.