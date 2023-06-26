Real Madrid eyeing long-term Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong to fix right-back position

With the transfer window now in full swing, clubs across Europe have started their summer rebuilds.

Manchester United are yet to make a move in the market with frustration mounting amongst fans and manager Erik ten Hag.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for sometime now as the boss looks to add quality to the defence.

However, United’s tardiness in the market may see the Dutchman move elsewhere.

Spanish media have now reported that Real Madrid have entered the race to sign the talented 22-year-old.

With Dani Carvajal now on the wrong side of 30, Madrid are sensibly looking for a succession plan for the right-back berth.

Leverkusen are reportedly happy to accept offers of €40million for Frimpong who has emerged as one of the best attacking right-backs in the Bundesliga.

Madrid’s interest contradicts previous reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s men were closed for business this summer after a quickfire start to the market as they secured their targets early.

United have alternated between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back this season with neither really nailing down the position under Ten Hag.

Frimpong’s attacking returns and progressive quality on the ball has attracted interest from United and Ten Hag is a keen admirer.

As reported by The Peoples Person, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed he expects a bid to come in for Frimpong who is now represented by a new agent.

United will clearly need to act fast if they are to make Frimpong their man this summer but given the club’s performance in the transfer window over the last few years, fans will be worried about seeing yet another Ten Hag target slip through their fingers.