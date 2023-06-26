Reports claim Man United will sign Andre Onana for €50 million this week



David de Gea’s future as Manchester United’s number one continues to be in doubt, but the identity of his possible successor remains equally mysterious.

The English press have been pushing stories about a move for Everton’s Jordan Pickford, while the Portuguese papers are adamant that United want FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, and that the part-exchange of Alex Telles is a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Italian media are convinced that the Red Devils are readying a €50 million bid for Inter Milan’s Cameroonian keeper, André Onana.

Even Gazzetta dello Sport, who last week claimed that United are only willing to offer €30 million, are now saying the gap between asking price and offer price has been closed.

The outlet reports that “This is the week in which the Nerazzurri expect to receive the offer from the English club, 50 million euros excluding bonuses, at which the deal will close.

“The road has been taken for a few days now, we are at the final push, all the parties involved are at work.”

Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) confirm the expectation that United are going to bid this week, although they fall short of stating whether that will be the magic €50 million or not.

So confident are Gazzetta in their claim that they have already spent the €50 million on Inter’s behalf, before it even clears into the Nerazzurri’s bank account.

The outlet claims that the funds will be used to sign Chelsea and former United star Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal from the London club.

Inter are desperate to keep hold of Lukaku but the Blues have made it clear that he will not be loaned again. They want him off the books.

Inter’s financial position means it is impossible for them to buy a player at that sort of price without selling.

It all sounds very neat, but we have seen this sort of certainty before from the Italian media, who for example were adamant United were all set to pay €50 million for Denzel Dumfries in January.

However, the goalkeeping situation has become a priority for the Red Devils and in terms of the price-quality-experience ratio, Onana at €50m surely does come out top of the list.

There are still reports that a last-minute agreement with De Gea can still be reached, but what is known for sure is that Erik ten Hag has publicly said he cannot guarantee De Gea number one status next season.