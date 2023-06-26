Why Manchester United are ready to break the bank for Moises Caicedo after walking away from Mason Mount deal



Manchester United’s chase for a midfielder will continue despite talks with Chelsea over Mason Mount ending at an impasse due to the club not wanting to “overpay”.

A report by The Manchester Evening News suggests that the approach taken with Mount is not a universal one, but rather deal-specific.

Consequently, United are willing to go overboard to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The Ecuadorian is reportedly valued at £80 million by the Seagulls, far above the upper limit United put on Mount with their £55 million bid.

However, there is an acceptance that a deal for Caicedo is a lot different to Mount for many reasons.

For starters, his contract expires in 2027, with a club option for an extra year. Mount, on the other hand, will be a free agent next year and has reportedly made it clear that he won’t sign a new contract.

Logically, Chelsea need to sell their 2x Player of the Year in this window or miss out on a fee altogether.

Secondly, Caicedo’s age – he will turn 22 in November- gives him an edge over the Chelsea man. Mount turned 24 in January and while he is also nowhere near his peak, United will theoretically sort their midfield out for the next decade with Caicedo’s signing.

Furthermore, despite being United’s primary target, it can be argued that they need a player of Caicedo’s profile more than Mount.

In overly simplified terms, Mount is basically a less creative Bruno Fernandes, while Caicedo is a younger version of Casemiro.

The Red Devils need to sort out the successor of the latter with far more urgency than the former.

Finally, there’s the deal dynamics of the window. There is no competition for Mount, who has his mind set on moving to Old Trafford. Liverpool were reportedly interested but it went nowhere because the player’s mind is made up.

In such a situation, United theoretically hold the cards and are right to not go above and beyond to secure his signing. Mount can negotiate with foreign clubs beginning January 1st but United would still back themselves to get him next year on a free transfer.

Caicedo, on the other hand, feels like a case of now or never. The highly-rated defensive midfielder looks primed to leave Brighton this summer, regardless of his destination.

Chelsea are the contenders to sign him and if he moves to a Premier League rivals, United can kiss their chances of landing him goodbye for the next half a decade at the very least.

Taking all the above into consideration, it is crystal clear why United are willing to break the bank for Caicedo, but not willing to negotiate further for Mount. It’s because, in many ways, they’ve already broken the bank for the Chelsea man.

