Winning Man United bidder will know takeover results within 24 hours when club reports its earnings



Whoever wins the race to buy Manchester United will know that their bid is the successful one by the time the club announces its financial earnings on Tuesday, June 27.

This is according to Benzinga, a reputable US-based financial news outlet.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have been embroiled in a fierce rivalry to complete a majority takeover of United.

More than seven months since the process was kickstarted, United fans are yet to know who will be the club’s next custodian.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Sheikh Jassim has overtaken Sir Jim in the race to buy United, with the sale entering its final stretch.

It was subsequently relayed that Sir Jim and INEOS have suffered a “loss of confidence” in their efforts to become United owners.

This is backed by Benzinga who report, “The results [of the sale] from a bidder perspective will already be known” by the time the football club reports earnings on June 27, an M&A advisor tells Benzinga.”

“The likely winner of the Manchester auction is Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, who reportedly made a final bid earlier this month.”

Benzinga reveals that a source told them, “I’m genuinely not sure what the hold up is here.”

Last week, it was confirmed that United are set to announce results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 period ended 31 March 2023 on Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

BTP’s Philip Brown explains that the holdup in the United sale is being caused by indecision among the Glazer siblings.

Avram and Joel Glazer prefer to hand over the club to Sir Jim, while their brothers and sisters consensually agree that Sheikh Jassim is their preferred candidate.

Brown remarks that neither of the two suitors knows what’s going on. Both are being kept in the dark.

How unprofessional this has all been handled. I'm told that INEOS had made an offer last month that was at an acceptable valuation for the Glazers hence their confidence but obviously the Qataris made an improved offer. Both parties as of yesterday were hoping for news imminently — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) June 26, 2023

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs pointed out that neither Sir Jim nor Sheih Jassim will enter a period of exclusivity. Both parties are being readied to win as soon as the green light is given.

Unfortunately, the protracted takeover saga goes on at the expense of Erik ten Hag, the team and supporters, but there might finally be a sign that something is about to give.

