Adama Bojang transfer: Manchester United face fight with Bundesliga clubs for “The Gambian Hurricane”



Manchester United’s transfer window might be about to throw up a wild card, although it is not one they would secure without a fight.

Sky Germany reports that two Bundesliga clubs- Eintracht Frankfurt and an unnamed team, are rivalling United for the signature of Adama Bojang. In addition, Ligue 1 club Racing Strasbourg are also reportedly interested.

Bojang has recently shot to fame after being the centre of interest of Premier League elites, with Newcastle, Liverpool, and other clubs being credited with an interest in him.

Since then, the story of Manchester United’s interest has developed further.

For a reported fee of £5 million, the Gambian prodigy has the potential to be a steal for any club that secures his services.

He has scored six goals in eight games for Gambia U20s and broke through after scoring a hattrick in the U20 African Cup of Nations quarterfinals against South Sudan at the start of the year.

As this writer described previously in Adama Bojang’s analysis, the “Gambian Hurricane” is a unique prospect.

His combination of pace and power is not one that is commonly found in players.

Generally, the Bundesliga and Germany is the destination of choice for players moving from Africa. However, United might have a good project to sell this time.

Bojang, aged just 19, will arguably prioritise playing time at this point in his career.

United’s financial situation is such that Bojang might be able to come in and play a part in the first team straight away. That might seem ludicrous at first since the jump from Gambian First Division to the Premier League is enormous.

However, he won’t face the biggest hurdle players face when moving to the Premier League- the pace and physicality of the game.

Standing at 6’3″, he would give United a different dimension to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who either prefer to run in behind the defence (Rashford), or come deep and want the ball played to their feet (Martial).

Bojang has the pace to do the former, and the strength to do the latter, while adding an aerial threat, which none of United’s attackers possess, although Rashford is a work in progress.

Unexpected transfers through thorough scouting and preparation often throw up the most successful players, and traditionally that has been the case for United.

With players like Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra, Rafael, Fabio, and more, the club was very smart in the transfer market in looking for hidden gems.

The current version of the club has moved away from that, chasing the “bling-bling” superstars instead. Even then, a signing like Daniel James proved to be an astute one ultimately.

Adama Bojang would be in the same vein of transfers, and with his sky-high potential, he might prove to be an astute signing in the short term, and a masterstroke in the longer run.

