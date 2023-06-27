Adrien Rabiot signs one-year contract extension at Juventus, ending Manchester United hopes



Manchester United have been dealt another blow in the transfer market as Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly decided on his future.

The Athletic reports that Rabiot has signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus, ending United’s hopes of securing the Frenchman on a potential free transfer.

Rabiot’s future has shifted from one point to another on an almost daily basis.

He was reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with the Serie A giants before United made their final offer. Now, it looks like the Old Lady have finally secured his services.

The People’s Person reported earlier that the club was making last-ditch efforts to sway the midfielder and Erik ten Hag had become personally involved but it seems to have failed.

Rabiot was a long-term target of the club. United made an effort to sign him last year as well but failed to agree personal terms.

However, this rejection will hurt more.

Rabiot would have undoubtedly received higher wages at Old Trafford. Furthermore, UEFA Champions League football is on offer with the Red Devils, while Juventus might be out of European competition altogether next season.

Most importantly, a potential contract with United would have almost certainly been for more than a year.

To still lose out on his signing can be considered a massive missed opportunity by the club in a transfer window full of them.

United are now reportedly back at the negotiating table for Mason Mount of Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo also remains an option but his asking price could prove to be prohibitive, even though the club is willing to break the bank for the Brighton midfielder.

United now need to act quickly and switch to other targets after their failed hail-Mary attempt to sign the Frenchman. The transfer window so far has been a lesson in failure for the club, and new arrivals are needed quickly to rectify the situation.

