Andre Onana: Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio flies in to close €50 million Man United deal

Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has flown into England to close the deal to bring goalkeeper André Onana to Manchester United for a fee of €50 million.

This is according to Corriere della Sera.

News broke earlier this afternoon that United had pulled out of a new deal with David de Gea that would have been worth £200,000 a week.

They have made a new offer at a much reduced rate amid reports that a Saudi Arabian club has offered the Spaniard a lucrative deal.

United have shown a great deal of interest in Onana but it was reported that they were waiting until De Gea had decided his future before placing an offer.

That now appears to have changed, if the Italian outlet is to be believed.

“Sporting director Piero Ausilio is in England in these hours to close the deal,” Corriere reports.

“Who would have ever thought, even just a few months ago, that the prized piece of the Inter transfer market would have been the goalkeeper signed from Ajax, in the face of general skepticism and after a troubled year?”

The outlet then makes mention of Onana’s nine month doping ban “for mistakenly taking a drug bought by his wife”

“When he landed in Milan last summer, few believed he could make a difference. Or even just play starter.

“Many saves, some decisive. Courage … A special quality.”

It was recently reported that Inter fans had started a petition to prevent the Nerazzurri from selling their new hero, who was a big factor in their reaching the Champions League final this season.

But the club’s financial situation means they need to sell before they can buy, with last season’s loanee Romelu Lukaku considered a must.

For Erik ten Hag, it will be a chance to reunite with a player with whom he worked at Ajax and endured something of a tormented relationship.