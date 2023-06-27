Bayer Leverkusen set Jeremie Frimpong price following Man United meeting with player’s agents



Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to sell right-back and reported Manchester United target Jeremie

Frimpong for a fee in the region of £30 – £35million.

Manchester United held a meeting with Frimpong’s agents back in April according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which detailed Frimpong’s move to acquire additional representation to oversee a possible transfer to another club this summer.

According to Romano who spoke to CaughtOffside via The Daily Mail, Leverkusen are now prepared to receive bids for Frimpong.

“His agent met Bayern, Barcelona and Man United in April but nothing is advanced at this stage for the fullbacks market in general, same for Cancelo and Dumfries.”

“I think asking price could be around £30/35m [€35-40m].”

Romano opined that Frimpong would cost a huge chunk of Barca’s transfer budget despite the Blaugrana being the most desperate for a right full-back.

Jules Kounde played there all season but the Frenchman is not pleased with that role and his wish is to be restored to the centre-back position next season.

Earlier this month, it was relayed that despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s resurgence last term, the Englishman is not guaranteed to be at Old Trafford next season and he could still be sold.

However, it’s hard to see United swooping in for Frimpong.

Erik ten Hag’s priorities clearly lie elsewhere including signing a striker, midfielder and goalkeeper. The United boss is working with a tight budget and must strengthen wisely.

Ten Hag will likely have to do with Diogo Dalot, who just signed a new long-term deal with United, and Wan-Bissaka for at least one more season.

