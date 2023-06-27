Diogo Costa offered to Manchester United, Chelsea as Porto grapple with FFP restrictions



At one point, it seemed like Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was keen on strengthening up front and in midfield despite the obvious concerns with the goalkeeping position.

But as The Peoples Person reported recently, David de Gea‘s unconvincing displays meant the manager put his foot down during contract talks and now a separation seems the most likely outcome.

The Spaniard failed to adjust to Ten Hag’s demands of being able to play out from the back and the need to play as a sweeper-keeper at times to maintain a high defensive line.

DDG out, new GK in seems likely

Instead the 32-year-old made numerous errors while trying to pass out from the back and was his usual reluctant self when it came to coming off his line.

Add to it his shot-stopping errors and it is easy to see why the manager forced the club to change its stance.

Most reports seem to indicate that the Red Devils are fairly advanced in their bid to sign a replacement keeper — Andre Onana of Inter Milan.

However, 90min have now reported that long-term target, Porto’s Diogo Costa has been made available with the Portuguese club offering the player to both United and Chelsea.

The reason behind doing this is FFP implications which are forcing the club to raise cash through player sales within this month and Porto are now getting desperate and even willing to negotiate a lower fee.

“Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been offered to a number of suitors across the Premier League, 90min understands, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those contacted.

“90min revealed in March that Porto were aware of their financial difficulties – it’s estimated that they need to raise £45m by June 30 – and the easiest way to receive significant funds would be to cash in on Costa.”

Costa being offered but price remains high

The Portuguese shot-stopper has a release clause in his current contract worth £65million but it seems unlikely that any deal will do a deal at the aforementioned rate.

Porto are also aware that both Chelsea and United have shifted their focus to other targets and are unlikely to return to the scene and hence decided to take this bold step.

It is well-known that the Blues also have similar problems in the goalkeeping department. However, so far, it seems both clubs are eyeing alternatives to Costa.

Chelsea were also eyeing Onana but after United’s entry, they shifted their gaze to the likes of AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvil.

United also have David Raya of Brentford in their sights. Ten Hag has previously worked with Onana and that could swing things in the Cameroonian’s favour.