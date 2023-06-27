From Italy: Man United turn their attention to Sergej Milinković-Savić after missing out on Adrien Rabiot



Manchester United are now focused on pursuing a deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić after missing out on Adrien Rabiot, according to a report from Italy.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which confirmed that Rabiot had decided to extend his contract with Juventus.

The French midfielder has signed a one-year contract extension in Turin, effectively ending United’s hopes of securing his services on a potential free transfer.

United failed to sign Rabiot last summer even after agreeing a fee with Juventus, and almost the same scenario has played out again one year later, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming United pulled out of the deal once again due to his unacceptable salary demands.

The outlet reports that the “first hurdle” was never cleared in which “the Frenchman was aiming for a three-year contract worth 10 million net,” which John Murtough refused to sanction.

“Mother Veronique hasn’t given the Red Devils any discount” since the figure quoted in January, Gazzetta says.

According to Italian publication Per Sempre Napoli, United have now switched their attention to getting Milinković-Savić.

Journalist Carlo Laudisa said, “Manchester United have come forward [for Milinković-Savić].”

“Also thanks to Rabiot’s probable stay in Turin.”

This is not the first time United have been reported to be keen on a swoop for the Serbia international.

United’s links to Milinković-Savić can be traced as far back as the Jose Mourinho era at the club.

A move has never materialized and talk of United being in for the 28-year-old has mostly been thought to be agent-driven. Fans tend to be very skeptical when reports of United’s interest resurface.

Milinkovic-Savic’s current contract is set to expire in June 2024, meaning Lazio must sell him this summer or risk losing him for free in 12 months’ time. He was seen waving what appeared to be goodbye to the Lazio fans after their last game of last season.

In a complicated transfer triangle, it was reported that Juventus would attempt to sign the Lazio star as a replacement for the outgoing Rabiot. It could be speculated that United stepped back on Rabiot to leave a path clear for their longer term target.

He joined the Eagles in 2015 and has since been one of Serie A’s best players in the middle of the park. Milinkovic-Savic has amassed 341 appearances across all competitions for Lazio, scoring 69 goals and registering 59 assists in the process.

