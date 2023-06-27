Glazers Out protesters gather around Man United Megastore as new Adidas kit launch targetted



Manchester United fans are planning a protest at 9.30am this morning against the ongoing ownership of the club by the Glazer family.

The American tycoons plunged the club into millions of debt in 2005 with a leveraged takeover that would have been illegal in most countries.

Since then, they have failed to pay back a penny of the debt and have refused to invest in the stadium and training facilities as Old Trafford crumbles and decays and the AON training complex falls light years behind the facilities of competitors.

The Glazers have failed to appoint a real director of football in those 18 years and have personally micro-managed transfers and contracts, depriving successive managers of the chance to develop strategy and continuity.

Players have been bought for commercial appeal rather than football reasons and transfer budgets have been totally inconsistent.

As the club rots away, the Glazers have continued to leech out millions in dividends, even during Covid-19, when the club posted a loss.

Today’s protest is in response to the 7-month drawn out saga in which the family put the club up for sale but is procrastinating on choosing a buyer as they attempt to extract an extra few million by pitting one buyer against another.

This process has effectively torpedoed Erik ten Hag’s transfer window, with little to no budget being available and nobody seeming capable of or interested in making football decisions.

This morning’s protest kicks off at Old Trafford at 9.30am outside the megasatore, to coincide with the new kit release, which goes on sale this morning.

Protest group the 1958 tweeted: “DON’T FEED GLAZER GREED!

“A legal protest from 9:45am. Be there! Bring your anti Glazer flags and banners!

“Be loud, be visual. We don’t stop until they sell our club!”

The Peoples Person urges all fans in the Manchester area to get down to Old Trafford and join the fight.

