Glazers’ protracted Man United takeover leaves OGC Nice’s transfer window in limbo



The Glazers’ indecision to name a preferred bidder for Manchester United is heavily affecting OGC Nice’s ability to make moves in the current transfer window, according to reports from France.

Nice are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe through INEOS. INEOS are currently waiting to see whether they’ll be given the green light to proceed and become United’s next owners.

Sir Jim’s main competitor in the race to buy the Red Devils is Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that both principal suitors remain in the dark as to which direction the Glazers will take.

It’s said that Avram and Joel Glazer are leaning towards handing control to Sir Jim and retaining a minority stake in the club.

The other four siblings however prefer a full sale to Sheikh Jassim.

According to L’Équipe via GFFN, the uncertainty as to whether Sir Jim will come out on top is fuelling an environment of worry and concern around Nice.

Nice’s transfer budget and the calibre of players they can sign are reportedly heavily dependent on the outcome of the United takeover and whether Sir Jim wins.

GFFN mentions, “Ligue 1 club OGC Nice face another testing transfer window, after seeing their campaign derailed last season by a ponderous and haphazard summer, as owners INEOS continue to pursue Manchester United.”

“Nice too are in a holding pattern as their transfer budget will be determined by the result of INEOS’s United bid.”

GFFN details that Nice’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has masterminded a brilliant recruitment plan to help the French giants achieve their goals next season but he remains “hamstrung.”

“The glacial pace of Nice’s summer echoes last year’s combative window which saw coach Lucien Favre at odds with stand-in transfer specialist Iain Moody and the club as a whole. Both soon left with the team unbalanced and trailing their competitors after a late scramble for signings.”

It’s clear that the protracted nature of the club sale is causing a ripple effect well within the United fanbase. Erik ten Hag, supporters and the bidders are not the only frustrated parties in this whole fiasco.

