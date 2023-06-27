Man United not making any major announcements until financial year closes on Friday

June 30 is set to be a crucial date for Manchester United, acting as the conclusion to a week of key financial developments.

This date marks the end of the 2023 financial year, meaning that the club’s full-year balance sheet will need to be completed as Man United’s takeover saga continues.

This follows the release of United’s third quarter financial results to March 2023 today and the club’s annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, which is set to take place in New York.

The Manchester Evening News reported that it has been suggested to United’s 12 board members, including six Glazer siblings, that any announcements regarding the sale of the club or new financial investments be delayed until after June 30.

Given the media storm and widespread protests surrounding the club’s potential takeover, financial sources warned that any takeover-related announcements could detract focus away from other key financial events that are set to be discussed this week.

It is believed that the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30 is the reason why United has chosen not to grant exclusivity in the ongoing sale process, contrary to earlier reports that the club was considering providing this exclusivity to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

While the stalling bidding war for the club has done much to fuel fans’ frustrations, dissatisfaction also comes as the club remains static in the transfer market.

Regarding the club’s ongoing efforts to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, sources have claimed that United football director John Murtough’s “hands are tied” due to United’s tight transfer budget.

After rejecting United’s first three bids for Mount, Chelsea countered by requesting £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons for the 24 year old.

The People’s Person reported that United rejected Chelsea’s offer to hold face-to-face negotiations for Mount, adding that no higher bid will be offered for the player.

Transfer frustrations extend beyond the attempt to sign Mount, however, with several of United’s priority transfer targets being zeroed in on by other clubs while the Red Devils remain static.

Bayern Munich has reportedly submitted a €70 million (£60m) bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has long been viewed as a potential signing for United given the club’s lack of options up front.

United have also seemed to concede defeat in the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, once again losing out in a race against Bayern.