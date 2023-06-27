Manchester United keen to sign Brazilian striker Geyse

As Manchester United Women prepare for their first season in Europe, their main priority in the transfer window is to find a replacement for Alessia Russo.

Russo is set to depart the Reds at the conclusion of her contract which expires at the end of the month and it is believed she will go to WSL rivals, Arsenal, as a free agent.

The Daily Mail has reported that United are keen to sign Brazilian forward, Geyse, from FC Barcelona.

She joined the club in June last year on a two year contract from Madrid CFF.

Geyse went on to win the Spanish League and the Champions League in her first season with the club.

The 25 year old is expected to play a big part in the Women’s World Cup next month in Australia.

She made her international debut when she was 19 years old, in Brazil’s 4-0 win over Chile in 2017 and has over 40 caps for her country now.

With one year left on her contract, United will be expected to pay a considerable transfer fee if they want to secure the forward.

United have also bid farewell to Ona Batlle who paid an emotional tribute to the fans upon her departure.

Taking to Instagram she said, “Thank [you] beyond words for welcoming me since the first moment, each and every person who has been part of these years, I cannot be more grateful.”

She continued, “I feel like I’m leaving a part of myself behind; I have been very happy here, you have made me feel at home.”

She has returned to Barcelona after playing a key role in United’s success this year.

Batlle joined United in the summer of 2020 and made 77 appearances in total for the Reds across all competitions.

United are yet to make any signings this transfer window, something that has been worrying fans as two of their best players left as free agents.

Should United secure Geyse, it would be a superb signing for the club and a great boost ahead of their European campaign.