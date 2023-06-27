Manchester United make contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over Randal Kolo Muani summer deal



While there are multiple gaps to fill in the squad, one spot Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen is up front.

Statistics show that United were the lowest scorers among teams to have qualified for Europe from the Premier League with only one player reaching double digits in terms of goals in the league.

Even Marcus Rashford has not always impressed as the lone target man while Anthony Martial‘s poor injury record and lackadaisical attitude should mean an exit this summer.

United’s striker search has not worked out so far

With loan signing Wout Weghorst set to return to Burnley, it is pretty evident that an elite striker is required at Old Trafford. Tottenham skipper Harry Kane was earmarked by Ten Hag as the perfect signing.

He is Spurs’ record scorer, injury-free and consistent but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has so far refused to allow the England skipper to jump ship.

That is exactly why the Reds are trying to figure out a Plan B. Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund was seen as a good option considering his potential and relatively low cost.

But the Serie A side’s subsequent valuation change and the fact that United see the Dane as a “raw” talent means so far, no progress has been made on that front.

The other target is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. However, his cost could prove to be a stumbling block but Football Insider have claimed that United have got in touch with the Bundesliga side regarding a summer move.

“Man United have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over a potential summer deal for striker Randal Kolo Muani, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 24-year-old has been on the shortlist at Old Trafford for a while and club chiefs have now sounded out Frankfurt about the possibility of making a transfer a reality.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the France international could cost in the region of £85million.”

A previous The Peoples Person report had suggested that United are unwilling to match the asking price.

Randal Kolo Muani approach made

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also have the 24-year-old in their sights considering the season he just had as both clubs need to replenish their attack.

Kolo Muani notched 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions and was adjudged as the Bundesliga Player of the Season.

The French international’s current deal expires in June 2027 and he is valued at €80million as per Transfermarkt.

The World Cup star certainly has the pedigree to lead the line for the Red Devils but transfer budget issues need to be solved before United can think of proceeding.