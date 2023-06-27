Manchester United make last-ditch attempt to sign Adrien Rabiot as Juventus extension inches closer



Manchester United are not willing to back down in their chase for Adrien Rabiot as the midfielder looks close to confirming an extension with Juventus.

Alvise Cagnazzo of the Daily Mail reports that United have made last-ditch efforts to change the mind of the Frenchman.

He says United’s “unexpected approach” in the “last few hours” could “complicate the situation”.

Rabiot is a long-term target of Erik ten Hag, as the club was keen on bringing him last summer as well, but personal terms were never agreed.

The Dutchman is driving the process this year as well, as per reports. He has identified Rabiot as the ideal midfield partner for Casemiro.

Fresh discussions have taken place between the club and Veronique Rabiot, the player’s agent and mother.

United can arguably offer better terms to him than Juventus, plus the added allure of Champions League football next season means the Rabiot deal could still swing towards Old Trafford.

Juventus have reportedly offered him a £6 million deal to stay in Italy.

The club certainly believes his extension is far from done, despite Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier that things are “very advanced” with Serie A giants and they “hope to get the deal done” this week.

Multiple deals hinge on Rabiot’s decision. The Old Lady would move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if the Frenchman doesn’t sign an extension. Losing Rabiot wouldn’t be a huge blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s men, as it would free up funds to sign other players due to Rabiot’s salary demands being on the higher side.

Meanwhile, United would probably start their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, while the £55 million bid for Mason Mount remains on the table.

Rabiot’s contract expires at the end of June so a decision can be expected before that time. Either way, United need to act fast to get a new midfielder in before the start of the pre-season, which has been described as a “gruelling boot camp”.

New signings missing pre-season is hardly ideal and the club would want to avoid that scenario by being proactive, something which hasn’t been the case so far.

