Manchester United run out of steam in chase for Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United appear to have reached a stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt in their attempts to lure Randal Kolo Muani to Old Trafford.

United have been on the prowl for a striker with Kolo Muani being one of several players the club has looked into.

The chase for the Frenchman appears to have stalled according to The Mirror, as Frankfurt are asking for £80m, which United are unwilling to pay.

Muani has already expressed a desire to play in England, which should ideally give United a strong negotiating position.

As All Football have reported, Muani, in an interview on Canal Plus, said, “Honestly, who doesn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues that exists. You dream about it. These are childhood dreams.

“But I’m not searching for the perfect club or the best club in the world. I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn game time and most importantly allow me to grow.”

The French international had a torrid time early in his career and only really took off following his move to Germany last year.

In his first 13 games, he provided an incredible nine assists, earning him a World Cup call-up. He followed this up by finishing the season with 15 goals and 11 assists in the league.

Muani is viewed as one of several strikers who possess crucial traits needed to fit in and enhance United’s attack under Erik ten Hag.

He is particularly good at link-up play, with excellent footwork and a habit of providing almost as many assists as goals, which will make him a player the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony would relish playing with.

That said, the price has to be right, given that United are labouring under the threat of FFP sanctions if the club exceeds a limit of 120m on incoming transfers without any outgoings.

With United meeting with Victor Osimhen’s representatives this week, Ten Hag is clearly keeping his options open.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund is also said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and would cost significantly less than either of Osimhen or Muani.

