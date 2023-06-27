Manchester United seem set to name Alejandro Garnacho as their new number seven

Alejandro Garnacho looks likely to be handed Manchester United’s iconic number seven shirt with fans unable to purchase his current shirt number from the club website.

On Tuesday morning, United released their new kit for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign with player names and numbers available to order through their official online store.

Interestingly, supporters cannot order a shirt featuring ‘Garnacho 49’ on the back.

There is a drop-down menu on the site that lists all of the players and their corresponding numbers available to buy, yet with Garnacho seemingly missing from the list.

Further adding to the speculation, fans will notice a gap between ‘Martinez 6’ and ‘Fernandes 8’ which suggests the number seven has yet to be assigned ready for next season.

The shirt has gained legendary status at Old Trafford with legends such as George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham all previously sporting the jersey.

Now the number is up for grabs and remains unclaimed following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December.

Garnacho recently liked a tweet posted by brother Roberto featuring an edited image of his younger sibling wearing a United shirt with number seven on his back.

The Argentine winger has worn number 49 – seven times seven – ever since graduating from United’s academy, impressing in his breakthrough season with five goals and five assists in 36 appearances.

“On Twitter Garnacho ‘liked’ a message from a fan calling on the 18-year-old to be given the club’s iconic No 7 jersey that is currently vacant,” The Express reports.

Reports suggest Erik ten Hag feels Garnacho is ready to take the coveted jersey and will snub another potential candidate, Jadon Sancho.

“Manchester United are considering making Alejandro Garnacho their new number seven as his stratospheric rise continues.” MEN reported. “Garnacho would become the first teenage recipient of the No.7 since Ronaldo in 2003.”