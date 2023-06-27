Manchester United still believe Tottenham Hotspur can be persuaded to sell Harry Kane



Manchester United still harbour hopes that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy can be convinced to part with Harry Kane and sell him if a suitable offer arrives.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target. Ten Hag is plotting the signing of a world-class goalscorer and is attracted to Kane’s reliability and Premier League experience.

Indeed, last season the England captain managed to score an amazing 30 goals in England’s top flight and was only outdone by Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

It was reported that United had admitted defeat in their pursuit of Kane after the Red Devils determined that Levy had no intention whatsoever of letting Kane leave.

Levy may entertain offers from a foreign-based club, but certainly not from an English team like United, so it is said.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Bayern Munich lodged a bid to sign Kane.

Bayern submitted an offer worth €70m for the England man – Tottenham firmly rejected this proposal and renewed their stance that Kane is simply not for sale.

However, according to The Athletic, there is a belief at Old Trafford that Tottenham can be tempted into coming to the negotiating table for the Three Lions goalscorer.

“There are certainly people close to the situation [at United] who feel Levy would agree to a sale this summer rather than lose Kane as a free agent in a year’s time,” the outlet reports.

Raphael Honigstein adds that Bayern are confident of landing Kane’s services and much like United, they are of the opinion that Tottenham can be swayed into facilitating an exit for their talisman.

“With Kane turning 30 next month and having only a year left on his contract, perhaps the club’s stance would change if a bigger bid landed at their door,” he said.

This information is backed by The Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who says that Tottenham want £100m illion for Kane.

Kinsella points out, “Kane is ready to agree personal terms with the reigning Bundesliga champions but Tottenham are adamant that Kane is not for sale, though it is thought they may consider bids in excess of £100million.”

The North London outfit are desperately attempting to get him to sign a new deal with them.

BILD reports that proceedings between Kane and Bayern are “getting hotter” with an agreement over personal terms between the player and the Bundesliga giants already in place.