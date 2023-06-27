Manchester United suggest Marcel Sabitzer may be staying at the club in new kit release

Manchester United launched the new 2023/2024 home kit this morning (Tuesday) with fans excited to see the latest design in the flesh.

The kit launch is a highly anticipated day in the calendar for fans who get the chance to buy the replica shirt with their favourite players name on the back.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Marcel Sabitzer’s is a surprise name still available for fans to print on the back of their new 2023/24 home shirt.

This is the strongest indication yet that the Austrian may be extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

The hint is even bigger given the fact United’s other loan signing last season, Wout Weghorst, isn’t available for print.

Sabitzer is listed on the official website with the number 15 shirt he was given last season after joining in January, to cover Christian Eriksen’s injury.

There has been no official communication from the club as to whether Sabitzer’s move from parent club Bayern Munich will be made permanent but it’s believed the player would like to stay in Manchester.

The German champions are reportedly open to doing business and Ten Hag is a long standing admirer of the 29-year-old.

United are in the market to bolster their midfield options with Chelsea man, Mason Mount the number one target.

If Sabitzer was to stay, along with the addition of Mount, Ten Hag would have good depth in the middle of the park next season.

The Austrian played in 18 games for United last time out and chipped in with three goals, one of which helped United to the FA Cup semi-final.

His experience and high energy style is suited to the Premier League and given a full pre-season with the United squad, he would provide a useful option for United who will be, once more, fighting on four fronts next year.