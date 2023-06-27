Manchester United target Marcus Thuram close to joining Inter Milan on a free transfer

The summer window is now in full swing with teams across Europe trying to get their preferred signings over the line.

Manchester United are yet to make a substantial move in the market with Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements in order to close the gap on title-winning Manchester City.

One player that will not be joining the ranks at Old Trafford is Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

As reported by Italian media, the Frenchman has agreed to sign for Champions League finalists Inter Milan and arrived for his medical earlier today.

Thuram had been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford but United failed with their attempts and the 25-year-old has chosen Serie A as his next destination.

The French striker will move to Inter on a free transfer, representing a fine bit of business for the Italian club.

United’s lack of movement in the window is mainly due to the lack of clarity surrounding this summer’s budget due to the ongoing sale of the club.

There is growing frustration amongst fans who are waiting to see who United are going to make a concrete move for in the coming weeks.

Thuram wouldn’t have made a dent in whatever budget United are working with and would have provided Ten Hag with another option at the point of his attack.

It’s clear that United need players with Ten Hag struggling for options at times last season and the club need to be more proactive in a market where bargains are there to be had.

Manager and fans are still no closer to knowing who the new owners of the club will be with the takeover continuing to rumble on.

Pre-season is just over two weeks away and Ten Hag will be hoping his board can get at least a few deals done before the squad fly out to the US to kick off the pre-season tour.