Manchester United to hold direct talks with Chelsea over Mason Mount



Manchester United are set to hold face-to-face discussions with Chelsea over the protracted bidding process for the transfer of Mason Mount.

The Athletic reported at the end of last week that United had walked away from negotiations, leaving their most recent £50million plus £5m in add-ons bid on the table. Chelsea almost immediately countered this bid with a £58m plus £7m add-ons.

United had previously seen two other bids rejected for Erik ten Hag’s number one midfield target and grew frustrated over their London counterpart’s excessive demands.

Mount, 24, is prepared to run down his contract at Stamford Bridge. The England international’s subpar deal expires in 12 months time.

According to The Telegraph, the hierarchy at Old Trafford used Matteo Kovacic’s impending move to Manchester City for £25m as justification to become disgruntled at Chelsea’s £65m demand for Mount. The Croatian central midfielder is in the same position contract-wise as his teammate.

After the multiple reports about United walking away from the boardroom table, fresh links with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo began to circulate.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been long admired by United, who were close to signing him before his move to the south coast for €4m.

Caicedo, who was one of the best performers in the Premier League last season, would cost around £80m – £20m more than United’s preferred price for Mount – but is three years younger than the Englishman and has several years remaining on his contract at Brighton.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are ready to sit down with Chelsea in order to iron out their third proposal for Mount.

This face to face negotiation was thought to be on the cards before the Caicedo interest started to bubble. Director of football John Murtough appears to have reignited these direct talks.

Romano stated that the two clubs will sit down within the next 48 hours and talks will be concluded by Thursday, with the scheduled meetings set to produce the “final decision.”

American-based journalist Ben Jacobs, who has gained recent acclamation due to his seemingly on-point and thorough takeover updates, attested to Romano’s report:

“Manchester United haven’t yet walked away from pursuing Mason Mount and there will be further club-to-club talks this week,” Jacobs said.

“Their latest £50+5m offer, despite being officially rejected, remains on the table.

“Manchester United still want to get a deal done, so this could yet prove a big week … United have never been willing to pay more than £60m for Mount.”

Todd Boehly’s ludicrous spending spree over the last year faces less scrutiny in terms of Financial Fair Play regulations; several highly paid players are on the brink of being signed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Newcastle’s owners, who will assign them to a club in the Saudi Pro League, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr.

Mount is said to be privately agitating for the move to Old Trafford, but is yet to submit a formal transfer request or publicise his stance.

