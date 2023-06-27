Mason Greenwood’s name missing from Manchester United’s kit launch



Manchester United launched their new home kit for the upcoming season and there were plenty of clues regarding the futures of certain players.

The iconic No 7 is currently up for grabs and it seems Alejandro Garnacho is the favourite to get it as fans found out that the Argentine’s current shirt number of 49 was not available.

Another interesting development was Marcel Sabitzer‘s name being still registered for fans to have on the back of their shirts should they choose, indicating a permanent deal could be still on the cards.

But as The Sun pointed out, Mason Greenwood’s name was missing from the kit launch with the club still in the middle of an internal investigation to figure out the way forward.

Greenwood’s name missing

The United academy product was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault last year but those charges were dropped in February but the forward remains suspended.

“Mason Greenwood shirts have been dropped from Manchester United’s kit launch ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Supporters will not be able to purchase a shirt with Greenwood’s name on the back after it was omitted from the launch. All other names from the senior men’s and women’s sides are available, but Greenwood is not included in the list.”

Greenwood was spotted training for the first time since his arrest with United said to be “supportive” of his fitness regime.

The Peoples Person had reported that the club’s protracted takeover had no bearing on the club’s decision on Greenwood’s future.

While Erik ten Hag and a section of the players are willing to reintegrate the forward, the club are concerned about the women’s team and how sponsors would react.

A large section of the fanbase wants Greenwood to be sold and it will be very interesting to see how the club handles this sensitive issue going forward,

So far, the 21-year-old has been linked with loan moves to Italy, Spain and Turkey with multiple clubs open to bringing him in for a year.

Loan move in the offing

The likes of Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are in the race with Greenwood’s mansion currently up for let.

Sources close to the player have told The Sun that the player is desperate to return to the field, be it at United or some other club.

“Like him or not, Mason wants to get back to playing football. It’s the thing he’s best at and the only way for him to successfully rebuild his life.

“He is fed up with waiting around and he and his team now expect an answer one way or another from United.”