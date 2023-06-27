Multiple Premier League suitors cannot match Manchester United’s asking price for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not too happy with the way the club have begun the summer transfer window with no progress made on any of the deals.

So far, as per most reports, the Red Devils have admitted defeat in the race for priority striker target Harry Kane of Tottenham and centre-back Kim Min-jae of Napoli.

That is not all as Chelsea have rejected three United bids for Mason Mount while Juventus have managed to retain the services of Adrien Rabiot despite United’s best attempts.

United’s offloading policy under the scanner

The club’s takeover is also taking a toll on proceedings with the club’s reduced transfer kitty proving to be a major roadblock.

The only way around this issue is to sell players and raise capital. A few fringe players like Axel Tuanzebe, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are all on their way out.

High-profile names such as Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Fred and club captain Harry Maguire could all be sold as well as Ten Hag looks to inject fresh funds into the transfer budget.

One player who might not end up moving is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who enjoyed a fantastic end to the previous campaign as he cemented his place as the No 1 right-back.

Despite Diogo Dalot signing a new contract and rumours linking the 20-time English league champions with a move for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, Wan-Bissaka’s displays have certainly impressed the United boss.

Pre-World Cup, the 25-year-old’s value had plummeted significantly but his resurgence means numerous Premier League sides are unable to come close to United’s asking price.

United’s asking price for AWB means he is currently out of reach

This latest revelation comes from The Daily Mail. “United have other priorities to deal with though they still have interest from Premier League clubs in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham all enquired about the 25-year-old earlier this year but are looking at cheaper options.”

The London-born defender’s current deal expires in 2024 with the club having the option of extending it by another year. He is valued at €25million but United will not entertain offers of that value any longer.

Wan-Bissaka had joined the club back in 2019 for €55million and United will hope to reach as close to that amount as possible should they sell the full-back.