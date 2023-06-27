Rasmus Hojlund is yet to fully convince Manchester United of his potential



Before the summer transfer window had kicked off, it was pretty evident where Manchester United’s transfer priorities lay.

Most of the reports were linking United with a sensational move for Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane with Erik ten Hag unhappy with the options at his disposal.

Marcus Rashford was the only player to have hit double digits in terms of goals while Anthony Martial‘s days as a United player look to be numbered.

United’s striker search has not worked out so far

However, the Kane saga has not worked out the way United would have hoped for with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refusing to sell to a direct rival.

Among the alternatives, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund was a name that figured prominently and at one stage, his price was also quite affordable considering his one-year experience in Serie A.

However, as with most players linked with the Red Devils, the addition of a “United tax” saw the Bergamo-based outfit ask for a ludicrous €100million.

Now, Football Insider have claimed that while the asking price is not as high as previously claimed, United themselves could have apprehensions regarding the deal.

The Dane is still only 20 and has only one season of elite level football under his belt. A move to the Premier League could come too soon as per club insiders.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the 20-year-old would present a cheaper option for United – with Atalanta holding out for a fee of £60million for his services.

Hojlund still raw

“However, there are some reservations within the Man United recruitment staff about Hojlund‘s suitability for a big-money move this summer.

“Sources say the Denmark international is seen as “raw” – and perhaps not at the level of other top targets like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.”

This report could potentially indicate why United have not worked with more urgency regarding this transfer. It could be a case of United thinking of alternatives.

The Dane made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side since his switch from SK Sturm Graz and managed 10 goals and four assists from 20 starts.

Hojlund’s Atalanta deal is valid until 2027 and he is valued at €45million as per Transfermarkt. United could potentially get him on the cheap this summer as there is a good chance he will explode in the coming season.