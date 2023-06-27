Reuters: Manchester United project massive £630m – £640m in revenue



Manchester United have raised their revenue and profit ceiling, based on financial forecasts provided by the club on Tuesday, June 27.

According to Reuters, the Red Devils are banking on their qualification for the Champions League ahead of next season and strong commercial and matchday income to realize their targets.

Reuters reports, “Manchester United, which is currently in talks to sell itself, said it was expecting revenue of between 630 million pounds ($801.6 million) and 640 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of between 590 million pounds and 610 million pounds.”

“Manchester United also raised its adjusted profit forecast to between 140 million pounds and 150 million pounds for the year, compared with its previous forecast of between 125 million pounds and 140 million pounds.”

“For the third quarter ended March 31, net loss stood at 5.6 million pounds, compared with 27.7 million pounds in the same period last year.”

According to The Daily Mail, these are record figures for the Red Devils, who generate significantly more money than any other football institution in England.

As per The Mail, United are adamant substantial funds will be made available to Erik ten Hag to spend on transfers this summer as the Dutchman aims to bolster his squad.

The United boss has been informed that financial Fair Play rules remain the major prohibiting factor to him enjoying another spending spree, as he did last year.

Chris Wheeler and Adam Shergold confirm that United’s budget is capped at the £120m mark – this number can significantly be boosted by player sales.

The Mail note that United’s cash and cash equivalents were down from £95.8m to £73.7m. This is due to significant investment in the team.

Ticket sales rose to a cumulative 2.4m. This surpassed the record set in the 2016/17 campaign. United also registered the highest number of global membership registrations at 360,000 members.

Season tickets and exclusive club renewals sold out in record time. As per The Mail, they are more than 146,000 supporters on the season ticket waiting list.

All these details come amidst United’s ongoing takeover process. The Glazers are currently locked in talks to sell the club and bring their 18-year Old Trafford tenure to an end.

As of the time of announcing the club’s financial results, a preferred bidder was not named and the club sale remains active, much to the frustration and consternation of supporters.

