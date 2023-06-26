Why Moisés Caciedo is the midfielder Manchester United must sign



Manchester United have turned their attention to Moisés Caciedo in their quest for a new midfielder.

The club is looking to make significant reinforcements this summer, and defensive midfield is one of the areas of priority.

Last summer, the Reds reinforced in this area, bringing in Casemiro, who has generally been excellent but is ageing and prone to suspensions, with United’s midfield looking disjointed in his absence. Additionally, Erik ten Hag is known to desire additional physicality in the midfield.

One player United have identified, who can either deputise for Casemiro or play alongside him, is Moisés Caciedo, Brighton’s impressive defensive midfielder.

United are among a pack of Premier League clubs chasing the Ecuadorian midfielder’s signature, with Erik ten Hag’s side said to be preparing a bid.

The competition for Caciedo’s signature is stiff, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal also in the mix.

However, if United can meet Brighton’s terms, Old Trafford would be Caciedo’s preferred destination, as the player has already spoken of his dream to play for the Reds.

Back in 2020, United had already approached the representatives of the then-19-year-old Caciedo in an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford.

Despite United reportedly agreeing terms with Independiente de Valle, his club at the time, the move did not materialize, and Caciedo signed with Brighton.

However, before landing at Brighton, Caciedo made no secret of his love for Manchester United and his desire to play for the club one day.

🚨🚨🎙️| Moises Caicedo in May 2020: "My dream is to arrive at #mufc. I like English football a lot because it is a quick style of football." [@mundodeportivo] — centredevils. (@centredevils) June 24, 2023

As All Football reports, when asked about his future, he said, “…in the long term? I am a fan of Manchester United and Real Madrid. It would be great to play there someday.”

United will feel confident that the player’s position has not changed since then.

The Reds may also be boosted as an attractive prospect to Caciedo by offering the prospect of Champions League football and relatively high wages.

However, it remains to be seen whether United, operating with the limitation of a £120m budget, will prioritise a move for the 21-year-old, valued at £80m by Brighton.

