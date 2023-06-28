Antony breaks silence on ‘domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury’ charges

Manchester United star Antony has spoken out on the accusations of domestic assault he is currently facing.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this month, the Brazilian international was accused by DJ and digital influencer Gabriela Cavallin of committing ‘domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury.’

The police report filed by Cavallin is thought to include evidence by way of threatening text messages and photographs of injuries sustained during previous attacks.

Earlier today, Antony took to Instagram to break his silence on the situation, informing his fans that he has now given testimony to the police and fully expects to be proven innocent as a result of their investigation.

The message, which has been translated into English and quoted via the Daily Star, reads the following:

“To friends, fans and followers. For you, after having given my testimony at the police station where the investigation of the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly, for the first time, since I was falsely accused of assault.

“I was silent so far so that nothing could interfere with the investigative process, but during all these days my family and I suffered in silence. Even though he was born and raised in a very needy community, he had never gone through a situation similar to this, in which a false accusation of aggression generated a previous and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation, my innocence will be proven, being certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will remain in the past. Thank you for the countless messages of support received at this very difficult time.”

Manchester United and their millions of fans will be hoping that Antony is indeed innocent of the allegations with which he has been charged.

Despite a somewhat mixed first season in English football, he has firmly established himself as a key player under Erik ten Hag.

His form saw a marked improvement as the campaign wore on, which he would hope to build upon with full preseason at United under his belt.

More than that, of course, the club would hope that the characters being brought in would be the kind of people that fans actually want to support.