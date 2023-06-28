Barcelona eyeing Marcel Sabitzer deal as Manchester United ponder over permanent move



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen in the centre of the park after seeing multiple players get injured while quite a few have uncertain futures.

United saw four midfielders — Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and loan signing Marcel Sabitzer suffer long-term injuries.

The Scotsman and Dutch midfielder have been linked with moves away while the loanee might miss out on the chance to remain permanently at Old Trafford.

The Austrian had just about started to impose himself when tragedy struck as the Bayern Munich man suffered a knee injury which saw him get ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Sabitzer failed to shine at United due to injury

He made 18 appearances in all competitions since Ten Hag brought him to the club in January, scoring thrice, including a brace against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinal, and assisting one.

At one point, there were murmurs that United were open to keeping the 29-year-old at Old Trafford permanently with Ten Hag hailing his display against Fulham in the FA Cup as “great” and how glad he was with the Austrian.

However, budgetary issues and Bayern’s asking price means a deal has not yet materialised.

Bayern had asked for €25million, a price United were unwilling to match considering the Bavarian giants’ utilisation of the midfielder.

SPORT have revealed that Barcelona, reeling from Sergio Busquets’ departure, are trying to bring in someone of that ilk and their list also includes the Austria international’s name.

“One of the latest proposals received by those responsible for the Blaugrana sports area has the Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as the protagonist.

“Sabitzer has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2025, although the leaders of the Bavarian club are willing to listen to offers for him.

Barca linked with Sabitzer move

“United was negotiating the definitive incorporation of Sabitzer, although for the moment he will return to the discipline of Bayern Munich on June 30.”

Despite Barca’s entry, The Peoples Person had reported that the Austrian still has a shot at remaining in Manchester as fans spotted his jersey was still available during the new kit launch.

It will be interesting to see how the Red Devils go about things. Mason Mount seems to be their preferred target but so far, three bids have already been rejected by Chelsea.

Brighton star Moises Caicedo is also on the club’s radar but his price will prove to be a major stumbling block. Sabitzer might be the last resort if nothing works out but Barcelona could swoop in to end the confusion..