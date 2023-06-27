Erik ten Hag eyes Taylor Booth and Gabri Veiga in midfield recruitment drive



With the transfer of academy wonderkid, Zidane Iqbal, to FC Utrecht sealed, Manchester United are considering doing more business with the Dutch club.

Iqbal, who excelled in the United youth setup, has barely had opportunities to show his talent at the senior level.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, the feeling within Old Trafford is that the Iraqi midfielder wasn’t quite ready for the physicality of the Premier League.

Zidane Iqbal's move from Man United to FC Utrecht confirmed. Fee around £850k. Deal includes 40 percent sell on and a buy-back clause. Feeling at United that he isn't quite ready for the physicality of the Premier League but club not ruling out a return if he develops in Holland. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) June 26, 2023

That said, the club have wisely insisted on sell-on and buy-back clauses, allowing for some degree of control over his future.

Meanwhile, as The Daily Mail reports, United may do some more business with Utrecht before the summer is over.

This time, Erik ten Hag is eyeing 22-year-old Taylor Booth, the Dutch side’s highly-rated American midfielder.

Man United have been shopping around Europe for a midfielder this summer, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount being the principal target.

However, Erik ten Hag is known to admire Taylor. The American, who was groomed in Bayern Munich’s academy, has drawn comparisons with another object of Ten Hag’s admiration, Frenkie de Jong.

Another midfield prospect that the Red Devils are looking at is Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

The Spaniard has had a sensational breakout season, scoring an impressive nine goals, while chipping in with four assists.

His red-hot form has put Europe’s elite on notice, and United will face stiff competition for his signature.

Already, Liverpool have been linked with a bid which appears to have failed to materialise, and Chelsea are known to have him on their wishlist.

