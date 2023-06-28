Inter Milan move the goalposts on Andre Onana’s price tag for Man United



Manchester United’s intended bid of €45 – €50 million will not be enough to clinch a deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana, a new report claims.

United are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper as David de Gea’s contract comes to an end on Friday.

A new deal was offered, signed by the Spaniard, then withdrawn and replaced with a crushingly low salary figure. It now looks as if De Gea will be seeking pastures new, especially as Erik ten Hag has already gone on record to say he would not guarantee him number 1 status next season.

United’s interest in Onana, a former employee of Ten Hag at Ajax, has been an open secret and earlier it was reported that the two clubs were set for a meeting in Ibiza on Friday in which United would offer €50 million for the Cameroonian, and that it would be accepted.

However, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, as is often the case, the goalposts have been moved and Inter are now demanding €60 million, with €10 million “United tax” – the extra demanded by selling clubs to United compared to other clubs – added.

However, the good news is that the extra figure can be made up of variables, for example, performance-related bonuses.

“Manchester Onana United have confirmed, even in the last few hours, their strong interest in André,” Pedulla says.

“Inter are waiting for the strong interest to turn into a sign of €60 million (simple bonuses included) or something thereabouts.

“The offers of 45-48 million as a base can also be fine, provided that the 12-15 million bonuses can be achieved by simply breathing.

“Even though Inter know they can make a big capital gain, they don’t intend to make any discounts.”

Pedulla also refutes the claim of Friday’s Ibiza rendez-vous.

The news will come as something of a frustration for United rather than a bitter blow.

Inter’s financial troubles are a matter of public record and they do not have a strong hand to play in these negotiations.

It would seem that the definition of “simply breathing” will be the issue on which negotiations rest.

United would surely expect slightly more demanding criteria than being alive for Onana to earn Inter €15 million in bonuses. There is also the issue of conflicting reports that claim United are unwilling to bid more than €30 million for the 27 year old.

It should also be noted that all the noise around this deal is coming from the Italian media, with the British press surprisingly silent about a deal that is supposedly likely to be clinched within the next 48 hours.