Leeds United defender Robin Koch snubs Manchester United for Bundesliga move



Leeds United defender Robin Koch has turned down advances from Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle.

Koch is now set to move to the Bundesliga, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen battling it out to sign him.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report from Florian Plettenberg who stated that United were keen on signing Koch.

As per Plettenberg, United held “loose talks” about the possibility of bringing Koch to the Theatre of Dreams.

Relegated Leeds are bracing for a huge exodus this summer, with several of their senior players looking for alternative destinations.

It was relayed that there is no chance of Koch remaining at the Yorkshire club. He is approaching the last year of his contract and Leeds are intent on getting money from his sale.

According to Kicker via Sport Witness, Koch has snubbed United and Newcastle and has elected to complete a switch to Germany’s top flight.

The outlet says “Leeds United defender Robin Koch has decided to snub interest from Newcastle and Manchester United as he only wants to return to the Bundesliga.

“Neither of those clubs [United and Newcastle] have pushed forwards, though, and it has since been reported that Koch will be joining either Frankfurt or Leverkusen, with both working to convince him.”

Koch has two reasons for not taking up the opportunity to join United or the Magpies.

First, he wants to be a prominent player and have a leadership role wherever he goes next. Second, Koch has one eye on making it to the Germany squad ahead of the European Championships next year.

At a Premier League club, he knows there are big chances of being reduced to a secondary role, thus he has decided to resist the “financial temptation” of teams like United.

