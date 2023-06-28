Man United monitoring Federico Chiesa with “great attention” as Juventus prepare to sell him



Manchester United are among a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe closely monitoring the situation of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

It’s a well-known fact that United are actively pursuing attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Juventus are open to selling Chiesa this summer.

The Italian is no longer untouchable in Turin and Juventus are more than prepared to offload him if an offer for the player arrives.

Juventus’s need to sell Chiesa arises from the Serie A club’s need to raise funds following their failure to qualify for the Champions League and the fact that the winger does not align with the brand of football Max Allegri plays.

Allegri favours a 3-5-2 formation, which requires the use of two targetmen upfront. There are currently a few players above Chiesa in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old is a typical winger who excels at playing on the flanks and using his burst of pace and ability to beat a man as his primary tools of attack – these attributes would render him an invaluable addition at Old Trafford.

Corriere dello Sport states that there is a high demand from Chiesa, with United keen on his services.

Alongside the Red Devils, Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa are also monitoring him with “great attention.” There are also admirers from abroad including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus want €60m for Chiesa, whose contract expires in 2025.

The player himself is open to leaving the Bianconeri. He knows he is “no longer central to the project” and wants an exit in the coming weeks.

Chiesa, as talented as he is, would represent a stark departure from the nature of attacking targets United have been tailing.

The Reds have so far been following natural strikers like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund. As mentioned, Chiesa is by trade a winger.

However, at the quoted price, he may prove to be a good opportunity in the market for United who are encountering significant obstacles in their efforts to secure the services of a top striker. Chiesa is one to watch!

