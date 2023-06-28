Manchester United enter the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United are reportedly interested in a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Sun, United are considering getting into a bidding war with Real Madrid and Liverpool for the French forward.

Erik ten Hag has made the striker a priority position this summer.

With Bayern Munich eager to swoop in for United’s top target Harry Kane, the Red Devils could look at other options.

Mbappe would be the ideal marquee signing that United love.

The 24 year old’s global appeal would be enough to boost the club’s commercial revenue.

Mbappe has not yet signed a contract extension at PSG, and the club are said to be furious with him.

“The leadership of the Ligue 1 champions has run out of patience with Mbappe and will refuse to let his relationship with the club drag on unless he signs the new deal he has publicly refused.”

Previous reports have suggested that clubs will have to pay up to £250 million to acquire the services of the Frenchman.

United are bound by Financial Fair Play, and it is unlikely that they could spend that amount on one player.

Moreover, there are other positions to strengthen, like goalkeeper, midfielder and centre back.

How the Mbappe saga unfolds over the coming weeks is to be seen.

