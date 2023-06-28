Manchester United join the queue for Turkish sensation Arda Güler



Manchester United have always prided themselves on being able to attract top global talents and providing them a clear pathway to the very top.

The new generation will immediately think of Cristiano Ronaldo while there have been numerous instances in the past as well.

While the post-Sir Alex Ferguson period was not exactly rewarding in this aspect, things are once again on the up as can be seen from the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho with more like Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri in the pipeline.

Arda Güler is attracting interest from all across Europe

Now as per AS, United are one of the countless clubs in the fray for the breakthrough star of Europe — Arda Güler of Fenerbahçe.

The young Turk has impressed one and all, despite being only 18 as he registered six goals and seven assists from only 18 starts.

His goal involvement ratio stood at one in every 119 minutes, impressive numbers for a player of his age.

Güler can play as a central midfielder and on the wings but he excels as the No 10, with local media already dubbing him the ‘Turkish Lionel Messi”.

Real Madrid are said to be frontrunners for his signature at the moment but they want the playmaker to remain in Turkey for one more season before switching to La Liga.

The proposal has not gone down well with the wonderkid who feels he is ready for top-level European football right away and is desperate for a move.

The player’s father ensured the Turkish side were unable to sign a contract extension with the highly-rated star.

“Real Madrid intends to sign Arda Güler , as AS announced , and the termination clause of 17.5 million euros is not a problem.

United have also joined the race for Arda Güler

“The only impediment is the aforementioned. The white team wants Güler to continue in Turkey for one more season on loan at Fenerbahçe. The Ottoman international (he made his debut at the age of 17 with the Absolute) is not of the same opinion.

The report mentioned that the player could change his mind and seek a move elsewhere if Real Madrid do not budge from their current stance.

And this is where United, along with countless other clubs, could pounce.

“The list of teams that have had their eye on Arda Güler is growing, with clubs of the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Milan, Seville and Barcelona. All willing to pay the clause.”

United should try their best to snatch one of Europe’s leading talents if possible to remind everyone that they still are one of the premier destinations for young talents.