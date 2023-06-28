Manchester United miss out on Declan Rice with West Ham United man agreeing to join Arsenal

With the transfer window now well underway, clubs up and down the country are plotting how best to catch Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United are yet to make an official move in the market but have reportedly agreed to sign Watford youngster Harry Amass.

On the other hand, rivals are starting to flex their muscles with the first transfer north of £100million of the summer being agreed between Arsenal and West Ham.

As confirmed by The Daily Mail, the Hammers have reportedly accepted a bid of £105million for their captain Declan Rice.

Arsenal appear to be attacking the market with the ambition required to bridge the gap between themselves and City.

United, on the other hand, are still struggling to decide on a clear transfer strategy as rivals keep on strengthening.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements across the park and a midfield player of Rice’s ilk looked tailor-made for Old Trafford.

United have registered a keen interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in a bid to bolster Ten Hag’s engine room but after having seen three bids rebuffed by the London club, United are no closer to opening their summer cheque book.

A world class centre-forward and a new goalkeeper are also surely high on the manager’s wishlist but United appear to be miles away from both.

With the dream of signing Harry Kane looking to have gone up in smoke before it even got started and the continued confusion over the number one spot, fans are growing frustrated.

Rumours continue to swirl around just who will be added to United’s ranks ahead of next season but with no clear targets identified outside of Mount, the club are looking amateur in the market once more.

Arsenal’s capture of Rice will no doubt infuriate fans with a direct rival strengthening and United not even really in the race for his signature.