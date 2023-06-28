Manchester United set to formally approach Brighton regarding Moises Caicedo this week



All of Manchester United’s attempts to procure signings for manager Erik ten Hag during the summer transfer window have not panned out the way they would have liked.

The club has seen their approach for Tottenham striker Harry Kane fail due to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s stance of not selling to a direct rival.

Then Bayern Munich came in and hijacked United’s move for Serie A champion Kim Min-jae of Napoli while the club have also failed to successfully prise away Chelsea’s Mason Mount despite three bids.

Mount alternative in place

It has been reported by The Peoples Person that both clubs will meet to discuss the way forward but United currently have no plans to budge from their final bid amount.

It has already been reported that United are prepared to walk away and are eyeing long-term target Moises Caicedo of Brighton who is also a Chelsea target.

TalkSPORT have now revealed that the Red Devils have spoken to the Seagulls regarding a summer move for the Ecuadorian.

“Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is another option, should the Red Devils fail in their attempts to lure Mount to the club. talkSPORT understands United have spoken to the Seagulls about Caicedo.”

Interestingly, Sky Sports have chimed in to add further credence to this report and have mentioned that the 20-time English league champions are set to make a formal bid this week.

“Manchester United are expected to formally approach Brighton with regard to midfielder Moises Caicedo after making initial contact this week.”

United open talks

This is huge news as the Brighton star was identified as the long-term defensive pivot by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Glazers opted against backing the Norwegian.

Caicedo is the perfect Casemiro alternative and is versatile enough to play as the No 8 and in defence should it be required.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has an £80m price tag slapped on him with Chelsea set to be ahead in the race but their stubbornness regarding Mount could end up benefitting United in the long run.

Arsenal had failed to sign Caicedo last January with the player even admitting at one stage that he dreamt of playing at Old Trafford like his compatriot and former United star Antonio Valencia.