Manchester United target Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa as David de Gea’s future lies in limbo



David de Gea’s time could be up at Manchester United and the club is looking at options to sort out their goalkeeping situation.

Football Insider reports that United are targeting Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa to replace the potentially outgoing De Gea and the Villans are braced for a bid.

The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of June and amid recent reports of the club taking their initial offer off the table and proposing further reduced terms, the good will could be lost between the club and player.

In his place, United have been linked with a litany of targets, with Andre Onana of Inter making the most progress when the club reportedly met with his agents.

However, in Martinez, United could be looking at a Premier League-proven player who brings a steely mentality with him.

The report states that the Aston Villa keeper could be available for around £40 million, a figure in the same ballpark as Andre Onana, for whom Inter are reportedly seeking close to €50 million.

Since leaving Arsenal, the Argentine shot stopper has gone from strength to strength, punctuating his meteoric rise by winning the World Cup in 2022.

He was one of the heroes of his team, with his key saves in crucial situations paving the way for his nation’s memorable victory.

It has been more of the same in the Premier League. He played a crucial role in Villa’s resurgence under Unai Emery as they finished 7th.

Martinez made 36 appearances in the league and his playing style showed he is perfectly suited to be a modern keeper. As per FBRef, he stopped 12.4% of all crosses coming into his area, a figure that puts him in the 99th percentile of all keepers in Europe’s top-five leagues.

United have been missing an assertive presence in goal and the Argentine will provide just that, with capable ball-playing abilities.

It remains to be seen if Villa remain open for business, but Red Devils could certainly do a lot worse than Martinez in terms of potential transfer targets.

