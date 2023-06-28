Manchester United Women’s Martin Ho rumoured to be leaving

Today, it has been reported that assistant coach Martin Ho is to leave Manchester United Women.

The news was first reported by BBC’s Emma Sanders via Twitter.

Understand Manchester United Women assistant coach Martin Ho could leave the club this summer. #mufc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 28, 2023

Martin Ho joined Manchester United Women’s senior set-up at the start of the 2020/21 season after Glen Harris retired.

Previously he had worked for the Under-21’s alongside Charlotte Healy but rumours suggest he is looking to step up to a manager’s job.

He has been instrumental in the development of the team that saw so much success this season, reaching an FA Cup Final and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

Ho has been a fan-favourite at the club, noted for his often animated and passionate pleas to officials on the touchline.

Having worked with some of these players through the youth set-up he will no doubt be a big loss to the team.

From the outside, United looks like a club in turmoil despite their exciting campaign this year.

It looks like Ho could be the latest blow as the team lose stars Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo as free agents after failing to secure contract extensions for them.

United are yet to make a signing in this transfer window and now they could be faced with the added task of finding a new assistant coach.

The club have been linked with a number of players, most recently Brazil’s Geyse.