Manchester United’s transfer budget could double under new ownership

With the transfer window now in full swing, Manchester United are still yet to make any official moves in the market.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements this summer if he is to have any chance of closing the gap to title winning Manchester City.

The ongoing change of ownership is hanging over the club with Ten Hag, the players and fans still no closer to knowing if and when the new owners will be in place.

As reported by Football Insider, financial expert Kieran Maguire believes the the takeover saga may be playing a part in United’s tardiness in the market so far.

“If one of the bidders is given a ‘preferred bidder status’ by the Glazers and really wants to splash out as far as the transfer market is concerned then that could cause delays,” said Maguire.

However, United should still be able to start their summer spending with the transfer strategy decided separate from the new ownership, according to Maguire.

“Manchester United will still be able to trade in the market this summer despite the takeover saga. The activities at a strategic and recruitment level are independent of the acquisition of the club itself,” he said.

Maguire confirmed the budget for this window will have been discussed internally and the staff at the club will be aware of the constraints.

“What will have happened is that Joel and Avram Glazer will have agreed a player budget with Richard Arnold. They will be in contact with managers and coaches at an operational level, and they will be still going ahead on deals now,” he explained.

Maguire says the budget independent of the takeover could be up to £150million but that might increase dramatically should new owners come in.

“Whatever it happens to be, the only issue is if the new owners really wanted to double that budget,” added Maguire.

The elongated nature of the sale is doing the Glazer family no favours in terms of their relationship with United fans.

Having put the club up for sale at the back end of last year, the fact they haven’t decided on a buyer despite strong interest and multiple rounds of bids feels like one last act of disrespect towards the club and its supporters.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate for clarity on the situation and will be hoping the club can get their summer spending underway with just over two weeks left until the pre-season tour kicks off in The States.