Official: Manchester United youngster Mateo Mejia signs new contract



Manchester United youngster Mateo Mejia has put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

United confirmed on their official website that Mejia has agreed fresh terms with the Red Devils.

He will continue his development with United as he aims to make the jump to the senior team. Mejia was named on United’s retained list as a player who had been offered an extension that was yet to be signed.

United did not disclose the length of Mejia’s new deal.

United signed Mejia from Real Zaragoza in 2019. Last season, the forward played multiple games in Premier League 2, where he earned valuable experience.

He managed to score two goals and register twice as many assists in 15 appearances for the U21 side.

In total, Mejia has played 21 games for the Red Devils academy side.

Mejia was technically out-of-contract at the end of the month but his future has now been secured.

According to The Manchester Evening News, it’s possible that Mejia could head out on loan ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Richard Fay reports, “The Manchester Evening News understands Mejia could also be loaned out next season as he looks to make the transition from youth football to the senior game.”

The 20-year-old has not made his senior United debut but could get a chance during the club’s pre-season that kicks off in just a few weeks.

Mejia was born in Spain but has represented Colombia at Under-20s level. Mejia trained with the first team on a number of occasions last term.

