Paris Saint-Germain eyeing Marcus Rashford if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer

by Vatsal Gupta
The incomings are not happening at Manchester United, but a huge outgoing could be on the cards if certain reports are to be believed.

PSG TALK (via Benjamin Quarez of L’Equipe) reports that Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Marcus Rashford as one of the options if Kylian Mbappe leaves for pastures anew this summer.

Mbappe’s future has been a long-running transfer saga since he joined PSG. The French superstar has already told the club that he won’t be signing a new contract.

Therefore, it can be expected that the Ligue 1 champions look to cash in on him this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

However, the part of the report which should be taken with a pinch of salt is the prospect of Rashford leaving.

PSG’s interest in Rashford is not a new development. When the United academy product was at his lowest ebb at the end of the 2021/22 season, the Parisiens were credited with an interest in him.

However, things have turned around completely in the last year.

After a breakout season for the club, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, Rashford looks set to sign a new contract to extend his stay with the club.

It would take a mammoth offer for United even to consider the prospect of a sale.

PSG are reportedly trying to create a bidding war for Kylian Mbappe and looking for figures close to £250 million. One can expect United to demand something in the same region for a player who basically is “Mr Manchester United”.

The French champions are also interested in Harry Kane, who was the subject of a Bayern Munich bid recently.

Therefore, while PSG’s interest in Rashford might very well be genuine, their actually completing such a deal is a remote prospect at best.

