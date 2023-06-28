Real Madrid chasing deal for Manchester United transfer target Lautaro Martinez

Real Madrid have made contact with Inter Milan to inquire about Lautaro Martinez, a player who Manchester United has expressed interest in signing given the club’s urgent need to acquire a natural striker this summer.

CalcioMercato reported that while Inter do not wish to part ways with the Argentinian this summer, the Italian club indicated to Madrid that it may be willing to entertain an offer of around €100 million (approximately £86 million).

According to Football Espana, the Galacticos’ club president Florentino Perez insists that he will not “be held ransom” to the demands of other clubs, however, circumstances may tempt Madrid to make a move for the Argentinian nonetheless.

Martinez could prove to be an ideal replacement for Madrid’s former first-choice striker, Karim Benzema, who departed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad at the end of last season.

Like Man United, Madrid’s squad also lacks firepower up front, with no natural strikers in the Spanish side’s squad.

United have been linked with Martinez since before the conclusion of the Premier League season.

At that time, it was reported that Inter could be tempted to part ways with the 24 year old striker for a price of £60 million given their current financial situation.

Currently valued at around €85 million (Transfermarkt), it now appears as if Martinez could cost well beyond his given market value due to the rising interest in the player from various clubs.

Joining the race for Martinez is Chelsea, a team that he has reportedly expressed interest in joining despite the prospect of playing no European football this season.

Despite being included in United’s transfer shortlist, it looks as if the Red Devils will be priced out of a move for Martinez.

United has also been pursuing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, however, the club will need Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to lower his demanded transfer fee of £100 million in order for a deal to be reached, The People’s Person previously reported.

Given the club’s tight transfer budget, it appears as if the Red Devils will not be making any major waves in the transfer market at least until Friday, when the 2023 fiscal year comes to an end.