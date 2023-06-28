Roy Keane jokes Manchester United could have won more had they replaced Gary Neville with Stuart Pearce

The greatest period in Manchester United rich history saw some of Europe’s finest players represent the club under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Two of the Fergie’s captains during his time at United were Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who have been reminiscing about old times on Neville’s ‘Overlap’ show on Sky Sports.

In the second episode of the series, the pair catch up with regular Sky colleague Jamie Carragher and special guest Stuart Pearce in a London Pie and Mash shop.

One particular conversation centered around Fergie’s desire to sign Pearce and debate then raged about where that would have left Neville’s United career.

Pearce claimed Ferguson was that keen on securing his signature that he personally drove to Nottingham as then Forest manager, Brian Clough, refused to take calls regarding a deal for the England international.

“So he (Ferguson) drove to to Nottingham and sat in the car and waited for him (Clough) to come out the front door because he wouldn’t take calls about me,” recalled Pearce.

Neville then admitted he would have found it difficult to force his way into the United first team due to the quality of Pearce and Dennis Irwin, the other full-back at the club.

“I wouldn’t have got in at United if you’d had gone United. If you went to left back, Dennis (Irwin) would have gone to right-back and I’d have been done!” said Neville.

Then enter Neville’s former captain, Keane, who jumped in with some typically quick-witted, cutting remarks.

“We could have won more, then!” he quipped.

Keane then continued to lay in to his former teammate with Pearce and Carragher laughing along.

“You’ve always been a lucky b——d, I’m telling you. That’s spoilt my dinner!

“You on one side (talking to Pearce) and Dennis on the other. Proper full-backs,” said Keane

Neville took the jibes in good spirits with the chemistry between the pair still good to see.

As it turned out during his playing days, Neville didn’t do too badly, representing United over 600 times and winning 20 trophies during his career at United which spanned almost two decades.