Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad al Thani confident of winning bidding war for Manchester United



Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is reportedly confident of winning the bidding war for Manchester United.

According to Bloomberg, people around Qatar are quietly confident that their bid has trumped Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer.

The English billionaire proposed an offer that would keep the Glazers in charge of a minority share.

However, the report claims it did not sit right with some of United’s shareholders.

“The structure of Ratcliffe’s deal has provoked opposition from current minority shareholders in Manchester United, who would not be bought out.”

“A top-three shareholder sent a letter to Manchester United’s board warning that the independent directors could be at risk of being sued for recommending a bid that favours one set of shareholders over another.”

The Qataris believe it is only a matter of time before the club makes an official announcement.

Bloomberg also goes on to talk about United’s transfer budget.

“Man United have about £260m available for new signings during the summer transfer window, but FFP rules mean not all of the amount will be spent.”

The takeover process has entered its final stages, with fans eagerly anticipating the Glazers’ exit.

However, the report states that the Glazers could change their mind last minute and decide to remain at the club.

“But with the official sale process heading into its eighth month, the Glazers could make a last-minute decision to keep hold of the English Premier League club, accepting funds from an outside investor to renovate the club’s dilapidated stadium and training facilities, one of the people said.”

“They asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.”