West Ham’s sale of Declan Rice to open unexpected opportunity for Man United



Manchester United’s process of senior team outgoings this summer could finally be about to begin as transfer dominos around them keep falling.

The Telegraph reports that West Ham United are interested in Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, although the latter’s wage demands are likely to prove restrictive to any potential deal.

United were considering a player-plus-cash deal for Declan Rice but Arsenal look to have sealed the England star’s arrival already.

However, the Gunners’ acquisition of Rice could prove to be the starting point of United’s culling of the squad this summer.

The Hammers are expected to receive a fee north of £100 million for Rice, which means they might splash the cash on Scott McTominay at the very least, if not Maguire.

McTominay could fill the Rice-shaped hole in West Ham’s midfield and United might benefit by getting their asking price of £40 million fulfilled.

The Scottish midfielder is one of the players the club has made available for transfer and his palatable wages mean United could finally take a step towards rectifying their poor selling record.

Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in his services, although their signing of Sandro Tonali means that that door could well be closing now.

Therefore, West Ham’s sale of Rice has opened an unexpected opportunity for United.

It is a different case with Maguire. The United captain has become expendable for Erik ten Hag and despite the club being open to offers, it is unlikely they find a taker for his £200k/week wages.

Still, West Ham, flush with cash, plus manager David Moyes’ admiration for the player makes the London club one of the more realistic destinations for his signature.

United could benefit even more, indirectly, from Rice’s sale. If West Ham United go for Joao Palhinha of Fulham, then the Cottegers’ reported interest in Fred could intensify, further boosting United’s transfer budget.

Therefore, while United were never serious contenders for Rice, his sale to their Premier League rivals could yet benefit them by supplementing their own transfer budget. The first domino has fallen. Can United take advantage?

