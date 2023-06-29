Bloomberg journalist claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United is ‘dead’



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to acquire Manchester United is reportedly ‘dead.’

In an interview with the YouTube channel United View, Bloomberg journalist David Hellier stated:

“I’ve been told by sources that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid is dead.”

The British billionaire’s bid was not for 100% of the club and would keep the Glazers in charge in some capacity.

Hellier claims that the deal’s structure has led to a great deal of backlash from the minority shareholders.

“This is due to minority shareholders’ threat of legal action against the Manchester United board.”

This significant update puts Sheikh Jassim in pole position to become United’s new owner.

Yesterday we covered Bloomberg’s exclusive report, which claimed that Qatar were quietly confident that they have won the bidding race against Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Journalist Ben Jacobs added to this by tweeting:

“Nine Two Foundation more positive following their improved fifth offer, but there’s also still scepticism over the Glazers’ intentions.”

“Those close to the group view the most likely outcomes as a Qatar win or a no sale & are still in the dark.”

