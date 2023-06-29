Erik ten Hag to give Jadon Sancho another season to produce the goods



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the club does not have the same transfer kitty as last season and that player sales will be required to increase that budget.

Most United targets are expected to be costly and the addition of the dreaded United tax means the Red Devils have to carefully maneuver around the market.

Fringe players like Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams are expected to be moved on while the futures of several high-profile stars also remain in the balance.

United to sell many players this summer

Club captain Harry Maguire, United No 9 Anthony Martial and midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred all remain on the market but one player could survive the purge.

Jadon Sancho, who was supposed to kickstart his United career under Ten Hag, struggled with physical and mental fitness last season and is yet to justify the €85million the club paid for his services back in 2021.

The Englishman started strongly, impressing in pre-season and in the early season fixtures before suffering a major loss in form.

He looked timid in attack, never seemed to have the confidence to take on his man and kept choosing the safer option.

Ten Hag spoke of Alejandro Garnacho’s fearlessness and how it was an asset and it seemed to be an indirect way of telling the English winger that the manager was disappointed in him.

The former Ajax coach gave the winger time and space to recuperate and despite that, Sancho managed only seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

With United badly needing to raise capital to complete deals for a striker, midfielder and goalkeeper, there have murmurs that the club could be open to selling the 23-year-old.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton have been linked with moves while a loan to former club Borussia Dortmund also remains on the cards.

But journalist Steve Bates wrote in Givemesport that currently, Ten Hag has no plans to sell the England international and is open to affording him one more season to rediscover his old form.

Sancho needs to prove his worth

“Selling Jadon Sancho isn’t high on Erik ten Hag’s list of priorities this summer with club insiders insisting the 23-year-old will be given another season to produce the goods.

“If an acceptable offer came in for the former Bundesliga star it would spark a conversation but other players are ahead of Sancho in the queue for the Old Trafford exit.”

The David de Gea saga has clearly shown that Ten Hag does not want to carry passengers in the squad and should the former Manchester City star not arrest his slide, he will also be ruthlessly shown the exit door.

Sancho is valued at €45million as per Transfermarkt and his United deal lasts until 2026.